frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Raymond James

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 30.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FTDR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $30.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.83. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. frontdoor has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $57.51.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.11 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2,542.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that frontdoor will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of frontdoor by 0.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,369,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,789,000 after buying an additional 58,136 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of frontdoor by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,458,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,062,000 after buying an additional 679,303 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of frontdoor by 41.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,535,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,019,000 after buying an additional 1,333,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in frontdoor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,624,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,884,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in frontdoor by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,394,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,215,000 after purchasing an additional 142,644 shares during the last quarter.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

