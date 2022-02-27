FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.120-$4.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.41 billion-$22.41 billion.
FUJIY stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.96. The company had a trading volume of 38,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,030. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.14. FUJIFILM has a fifty-two week low of $55.33 and a fifty-two week high of $91.87.
FUJIFILM Company Profile (Get Rating)
