FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.120-$4.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.41 billion-$22.41 billion.

FUJIY stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.96. The company had a trading volume of 38,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,030. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.14. FUJIFILM has a fifty-two week low of $55.33 and a fifty-two week high of $91.87.

Get FUJIFILM alerts:

FUJIFILM Company Profile (Get Rating)

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Information Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, instant photo systems, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.