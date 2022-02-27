Furucombo Hits Market Cap of $4.52 Million (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 27th. In the last week, Furucombo has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Furucombo has a market cap of $4.52 million and approximately $212,344.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00046254 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,753.21 or 0.07057699 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,863.92 or 0.99625391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00046612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00050611 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,075,489 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

