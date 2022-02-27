FY2021 EPS Estimates for Clarivate Plc Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Clarivate in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. William Blair also issued estimates for Clarivate’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -98.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $34.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at about $3,211,829,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at about $1,906,467,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,920,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,693,000 after purchasing an additional 213,319 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 1,405.5% in the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 27,403,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,525,000 after purchasing an additional 25,583,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter worth approximately $547,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Clarivate news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

