FY2022 Earnings Forecast for MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA) Issued By Truist Financial

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Rating) – Truist Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MDA in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. Truist Financial also issued estimates for MDA’s FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MDA. Scotiabank reduced their price target on MDA from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MDA in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on MDA from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of MDA from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th.
About MDA (Get Rating)
MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.
See Also
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for MDA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.