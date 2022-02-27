FY2022 Earnings Forecast for MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA) Issued By Truist Financial

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Rating) – Truist Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MDA in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. Truist Financial also issued estimates for MDA’s FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MDA. Scotiabank reduced their price target on MDA from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MDA in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on MDA from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of MDA from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of MDA stock opened at C$9.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.38. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -56.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.05. MDA has a 12-month low of C$8.24 and a 12-month high of C$18.88.

MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.

