FY2022 EPS Estimates for Novan, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Novan in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.89) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.66).

Shares of NOVN opened at $3.68 on Friday. Novan has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $69.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of -0.06.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Novan had a negative return on equity of 179.38% and a negative net margin of 833.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novan by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

