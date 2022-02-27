GB Group plc (LON:GBG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,007.50 ($13.70).

Several research analysts have commented on GBG shares. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.92) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.87) price target on shares of GB Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.92) price target on shares of GB Group in a report on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.62) price target on shares of GB Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.60) price target on shares of GB Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, insider Nick Brown acquired 12,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 789 ($10.73) per share, with a total value of £97,741.32 ($132,927.13). Also, insider David A. Rasche acquired 4,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 717 ($9.75) per share, for a total transaction of £29,726.82 ($40,428.15). Insiders have acquired 24,591 shares of company stock worth $17,701,869 in the last ninety days.

GBG traded up GBX 8 ($0.11) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 560 ($7.62). 994,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,556. GB Group has a twelve month low of GBX 536 ($7.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 980 ($13.33). The company has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 658.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 784.16.

About GB Group

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

