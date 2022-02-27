GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Receives C$67.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$67.90.

GDI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$70.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.00 to C$73.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

Shares of GDI stock opened at C$57.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$55.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 25.12. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a fifty-two week low of C$43.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.