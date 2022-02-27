Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $8,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIACA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 12.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 29.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 22.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after acquiring an additional 83,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at about $1,252,000. 0.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

VIACA stock opened at $32.98 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.18 and a 1 year high of $101.60. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile (Get Rating)

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.