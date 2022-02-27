Geode Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 342,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,168,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,432,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,727,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,688,000. 56.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRBU. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caribou Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

In related news, VP Ryan Fischesser purchased 7,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,548.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,650 shares of company stock valued at $49,085.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBU opened at $9.87 on Friday. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $32.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.96.

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

