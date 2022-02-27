Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apria were worth $7,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apria in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,639,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apria by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,731,000 after acquiring an additional 370,519 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Apria by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 880,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,718,000 after acquiring an additional 345,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Apria by 372.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after buying an additional 174,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apria in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,530,000.

APR opened at $37.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average is $34.53. Apria, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18.

APR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.07.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Walker sold 5,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $154,390.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 349,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $10,461,343.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,878 shares of company stock valued at $12,720,575 in the last three months.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

