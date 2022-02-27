Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 51,469 Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,902,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,469 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $7,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in TrueCar by 20.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in TrueCar in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in TrueCar in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in TrueCar by 826.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in TrueCar by 167,431.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 26,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

TRUE stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81. TrueCar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRUE shares. StockNews.com downgraded TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Northcoast Research began coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Benchmark decreased their target price on TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TrueCar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

