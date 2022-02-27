Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 102,604 Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 653,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,604 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,799,000 after purchasing an additional 690,649 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,562,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,882,000 after purchasing an additional 156,548 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 139,863 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 131,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.77. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 38.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AERI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.61.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

