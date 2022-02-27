Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GBNXF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.38.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

GBNXF stock opened at $18.29 on Thursday. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.