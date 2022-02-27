Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.13.
NYSE:DNA opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a current ratio of 20.05. Ginkgo Bioworks has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $15.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53.
Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.