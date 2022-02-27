Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.13.

NYSE:DNA opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a current ratio of 20.05. Ginkgo Bioworks has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $15.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

