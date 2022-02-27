Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Glaukos in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.37). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Glaukos’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.60) EPS.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $73.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $54.85 on Friday. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.79 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Glaukos by 100.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Glaukos during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

