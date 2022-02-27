Glencore (LON:GLEN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 550 ($7.48) price target on the natural resources company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 470 ($6.39) to GBX 480 ($6.53) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 450 ($6.12) to GBX 500 ($6.80) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.12) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 470 ($6.39) to GBX 490 ($6.66) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.39) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 470.63 ($6.40).

GLEN opened at GBX 439.15 ($5.97) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 400.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 367.96. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 229.95 ($3.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 442.75 ($6.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £57.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 2.24%. Glencore’s payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

