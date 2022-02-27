Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GBT. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.36.

NASDAQ GBT opened at $29.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.70. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $46.96.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.42% and a negative net margin of 155.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 400,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,028,000 after acquiring an additional 23,146 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 112.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 634,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,213,000 after buying an additional 336,306 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,775,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 41.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 665,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after buying an additional 195,041 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 24.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,300,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,575,000 after purchasing an additional 449,419 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

