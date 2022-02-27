Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Stock Position Decreased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,755 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $8,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,227,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,831,000 after purchasing an additional 45,982 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,211,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,413,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,870,000 after acquiring an additional 103,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 721,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,898,000 after acquiring an additional 42,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 493,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,087,000 after acquiring an additional 18,613 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MLPA stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.19. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $30.18 and a twelve month high of $41.54.

