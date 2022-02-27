GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.29.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GMS. Raymond James raised GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $449,745.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $3,322,393.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in GMS by 142.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in GMS in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in GMS by 15,722.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of GMS by 264.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMS stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,715. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.02 and a 200-day moving average of $52.33. GMS has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $61.79.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that GMS will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

