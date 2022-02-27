Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) PT Raised to $9.00

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.70. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 131.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 61,303 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at $4,132,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the third quarter worth about $882,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 69.6% during the third quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 217,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 89,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10,256.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 710,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.