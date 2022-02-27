Goldcliff Resource (CVE:GCN) Trading 10.5% Higher

Goldcliff Resource Co. (CVE:GCN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 186,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 206% from the average session volume of 60,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 354.94, a current ratio of 11.94 and a quick ratio of 11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09.
Goldcliff Resource Company Profile (CVE:GCN)
Read More
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Goldcliff Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldcliff Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.