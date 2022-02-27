Goldcliff Resource (CVE:GCN) Trading 10.5% Higher

Goldcliff Resource Co. (CVE:GCN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 186,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 206% from the average session volume of 60,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 354.94, a current ratio of 11.94 and a quick ratio of 11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09.

Goldcliff Resource Company Profile (CVE:GCN)

Goldcliff Resource Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds joint venture interest in the Pine Grove project located in Lyon County, Nevada; and holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Nevada Rand gold and silver project located in Mineral county, Nevada.

