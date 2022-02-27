Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 50,000 Shares of GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in GigCapital4 were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in GigCapital4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000.

Shares of GigCapital4 stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.24.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

