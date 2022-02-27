Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 50,587 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,587 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in MAG Silver by 1.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in MAG Silver by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in MAG Silver by 3.1% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in MAG Silver by 3.8% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its position in MAG Silver by 3.5% in the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 59,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAG shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

MAG opened at $16.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.90 and a beta of 1.19. MAG Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

MAG Silver Profile (Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.