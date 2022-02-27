Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 5,273 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,273 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000.

MGC opened at $153.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.70. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $131.85 and a 1 year high of $170.00.

