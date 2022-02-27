Gowest Gold (CVE:GWA) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Gowest Gold Ltd. (CVE:GWA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 6,553 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 31,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a market cap of C$28.04 million and a P/E ratio of -3.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.49.

About Gowest Gold (CVE:GWA)

Gowest Gold Ltd. operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada. The company focuses on the development of its 100% owned Bradshaw gold deposit, which is part of the North Timmins gold project located near Timmins, Ontario. It holds interest in the North Timmins Gold Project that covers 1 patented mining claim, 11 mining leases, and 56 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 11,185 hectares in Evelyn, Gowan, Little, Prosser, Tully, and Wark Townships in the Timmins gold camp.

