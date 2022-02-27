Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) vs. WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) Head-To-Head Review

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) and WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Great Elm Group and WiMi Hologram Cloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Group -13.00% -15.25% -5.10% WiMi Hologram Cloud N/A N/A N/A

Great Elm Group has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WiMi Hologram Cloud has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Great Elm Group and WiMi Hologram Cloud, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Group 0 0 0 0 N/A WiMi Hologram Cloud 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Great Elm Group and WiMi Hologram Cloud’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Group $60.85 million 0.87 -$8.08 million ($0.32) -6.03 WiMi Hologram Cloud $117.40 million 1.91 -$23.17 million N/A N/A

Great Elm Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WiMi Hologram Cloud.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.6% of Great Elm Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of WiMi Hologram Cloud shares are held by institutional investors. 38.7% of Great Elm Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

WiMi Hologram Cloud beats Great Elm Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Great Elm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Elm Group, Inc. operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Company Profile (Get Rating)

WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc. offers augmented reality based holographic services and products. It operates through the following segments: AR Advertising services, AR Entertainment and Semiconductor related products and services. The AR Advertising services segment uses holographic materials which are integrated into advertisement on the online media platforms or offline display. The AR Entertainment segment mainly include three sub categories: SDK payment channel services, software development and mobile games operations and technology developments. The Semiconductor related products and services segment includes sale of products and sale of software. The company was founded in May 2015 and is headquartered in Chaoyang, China.

