Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.72. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average of $14.92.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,959,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,930,000 after buying an additional 219,512 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 46,955.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,016,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009,857 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,697,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,408,000 after purchasing an additional 549,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,306,000 after purchasing an additional 90,437 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,064,000 after purchasing an additional 45,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (Get Rating)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.