Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.220-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.Green Dot also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.22-$2.35 EPS.
Several brokerages recently commented on GDOT. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Dot from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.33.
Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded down $2.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.79. 2,872,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,958. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $54.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.94.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Green Dot by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Green Dot by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Green Dot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Green Dot by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 14,399 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Green Dot (Get Rating)
Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Dot (GDOT)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.