Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.220-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.Green Dot also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.22-$2.35 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on GDOT. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Dot from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded down $2.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.79. 2,872,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,958. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $54.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Green Dot by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Green Dot by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Green Dot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Green Dot by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 14,399 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

