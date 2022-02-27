Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.35 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 3.31%. Green Dot’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Green Dot updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.220-$2.350 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.22-$2.35 EPS.

Green Dot stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.94. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $54.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Green Dot by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Green Dot by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Green Dot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

