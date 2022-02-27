Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.35 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 3.31%. Green Dot’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Green Dot updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.220-$2.350 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.22-$2.35 EPS.
Green Dot stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.94. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $54.90.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Green Dot by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Green Dot by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Green Dot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.
