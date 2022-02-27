GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.01. GrowGeneration reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 366.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GrowGeneration.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GRWG shares. Roth Capital decreased their target price on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GrowGeneration presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at $1,713,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 387.6% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 18,528 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 34.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 31.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the second quarter valued at about $361,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRWG stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,169,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,828. The stock has a market cap of $498.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.02. GrowGeneration has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $59.32.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

