Guangzhou R&F Properties (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) Trading Down 13.9%

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZUHY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 13.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.44 and last traded at $8.44. 573 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90.
About Guangzhou R&F Properties (OTCMKTS:GZUHY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guangzhou R&F Properties (GZUHY)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Guangzhou R&F Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangzhou R&F Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.