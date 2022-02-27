Guangzhou R&F Properties (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) Trading Down 13.9%

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZUHY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 13.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.44 and last traded at $8.44. 573 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90.

About Guangzhou R&F Properties (OTCMKTS:GZUHY)

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of residential and commercial properties in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, Cambodia, Korea, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company invests in and develops various properties, including hotels, office buildings, shopping malls, logistic parks, and other retail properties in Beijing, Guangzhou, and other cities.

