Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GH. Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Guardant Health from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Shares of GH opened at $66.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a current ratio of 15.57. Guardant Health has a one year low of $56.81 and a one year high of $169.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.85 and its 200-day moving average is $99.69.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.72 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 51.55% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $424,718.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,286,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,063 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,560,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,317 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,971,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,198,000 after purchasing an additional 818,309 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $79,016,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,894,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,916,000 after purchasing an additional 638,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

