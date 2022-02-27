Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNBR. StockNews.com cut Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.25.

Sleep Number stock opened at $65.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. Sleep Number Co. has a one year low of $55.18 and a one year high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $491.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.20 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

