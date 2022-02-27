Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,161 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the third quarter valued at about $423,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after acquiring an additional 44,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 161.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,258 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 10.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 35,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCXI shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChemoCentryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Shares of CCXI opened at $30.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.89. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.72.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,313,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ChemoCentryx (Get Rating)

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.