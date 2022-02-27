Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1 Million Stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in DMC Global during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $31.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $598.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. DMC Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.63.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $71.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. DMC Global’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BOOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Sidoti upgraded DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

