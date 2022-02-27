Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 55,857 Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,857 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFN. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the third quarter worth $119,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the third quarter worth $130,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the second quarter worth $153,000.

PFN opened at $8.88 on Friday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

