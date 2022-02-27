Gulden Hits Market Capitalization of $4.02 Million (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 27th. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $4.02 million and $4,969.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.29 or 0.00273966 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00015930 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000976 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000527 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Gulden Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 560,897,693 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

