Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 11,292 Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNR. FMR LLC grew its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 46.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 14,983 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 224.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,236,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,149,000 after buying an additional 855,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 403,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 15,497 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

NYSE:MNR opened at $20.98 on Friday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $21.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average is $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNR. Compass Point cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monmouth Real Estate Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment (Get Rating)

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.