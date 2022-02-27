Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,048,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 423,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of HMN stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.58. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $44.61.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.58%.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $61,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

