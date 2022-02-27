Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Sells 368 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 569 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DECK. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 25.0% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $912,873.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.55.

DECK stock opened at $287.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.81. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $267.08 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $324.09 and a 200-day moving average of $375.04.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

