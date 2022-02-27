Handshake Price Tops $0.19 (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 26th. Handshake has a market cap of $88.88 million and approximately $245,111.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000490 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,633.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,719.47 or 0.07039229 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.22 or 0.00274936 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.21 or 0.00802971 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00015618 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00072491 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007692 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.46 or 0.00397224 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.13 or 0.00215186 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 469,341,719 coins. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

