Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Stock Holdings Boosted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 20.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,414,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,409,000 after acquiring an additional 240,281 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 10.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 138,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 12,926 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth about $837,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 12.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 52.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HBI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.36. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

