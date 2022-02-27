Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 330,687 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,785 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $6,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 72,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $26.29 on Friday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.53. The company has a market capitalization of $799.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 16.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAFC shares. Jonestrading upped their target price on Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.