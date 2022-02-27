Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.88.

HASI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of NYSE:HASI traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a current ratio of 18.82. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.91. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $65.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.24 and its 200-day moving average is $53.47.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 59.38% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 94.59%.

In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $203,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

