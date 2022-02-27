Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.400-$2.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HASI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.88.

NYSE:HASI opened at $46.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 18.82, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.47. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $65.74.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 59.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 94.59%.

In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $203,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth $5,332,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 41,786 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,805.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 30,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 334,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,907,000 after acquiring an additional 17,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

