HARD Protocol (HARD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $42.35 Million

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 27th. HARD Protocol has a total market capitalization of $70.08 million and $42.35 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002123 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HARD Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00046486 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.66 or 0.06916597 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,791.26 or 1.00161269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00045827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00054352 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003114 BTC.

HARD Protocol Coin Profile

HARD Protocol was first traded on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,125,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

