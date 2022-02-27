Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Issues Earnings Results

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.18 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Shares of HSC opened at $11.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average is $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.94. Harsco has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.45.

HSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus cut Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Harsco by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 29,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Harsco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,733,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,776,000 after purchasing an additional 376,732 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Harsco by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,093,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,990,000 after purchasing an additional 160,602 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Harsco by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Harsco by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 328,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 30,572 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

