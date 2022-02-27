Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Issues Earnings Results

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.18 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.
Shares of HSC opened at $11.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average is $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.94. Harsco has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.45.
HSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus cut Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.
About Harsco (Get Rating)
Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harsco (HSC)
