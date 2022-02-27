Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.500-$0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.50-0.66 EPS.

Harsco stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.10 million, a PE ratio of -290.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Harsco has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $23.73.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.18 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harsco will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on HSC shares. Argus downgraded shares of Harsco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Harsco by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Harsco by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Harsco by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 29,025 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harsco (Get Rating)

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.