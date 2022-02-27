Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Up 9.5% This Week

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $51.88 million and $247,096.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.12 or 0.00005376 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,438.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.69 or 0.07142050 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.83 or 0.00275956 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.11 or 0.00809144 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00015447 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00073545 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007812 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.93 or 0.00402992 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.12 or 0.00215822 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 24,467,115 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.